The South Florida basketball spring recruiting rush continues this weekend. Earlier this month the Bulls landed Huntington (WV) Prep big man Dok Muordar following an official visit and this weekend Brian Gregory and his staff host two important visitors. Here's the latest:



Suggs on campus, commitment coming?



East Carolina transfer Brandon Suggs is on his visit right now and he told BullsInsider.com that he plans to commit "Sunday or Monday."



