{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 09:30:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Ransom collection offers but keeping an open mind

Cam'ron Ransom (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Rob Cassidy • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE LATEST: Cam'ron Ransom is the quarterback of one of Florida-based powerhouse Armwood High School, so it’s not as though the class-of-2021 prospect is a secret. In fact, he already holds offers from Virginia Tech, UCF, USF, Kentucky and others. Ransom recently updated his recruitment and discussed his feelings on the in-state schools and what may lie ahead.


IN HIS WORDS:


ON WHICH OFFERS STAND OUT

“I’m liking all of them. I’m interested in all of them. I talk to a lot of the coaches. I’m just getting to know all of them, but I’m interested in every offer.”


ON WHICH SCHOOLS HE’S VISITED:

“I’ve been to UCF and USF. I haven’t been to Kentucky and Southern Miss yet, but I want to go.”


ON UCF:

“They got really good a few years ago. They keep developing year by year and I like that. It wasn’t just a one-year thing.”


ON HIS UCF VISIT:

“It was excellent. I loved it. They have a great coaching staff. I was out on the rpactice field with them talking to all the coaches and we really clicked.”


ON HOW HIS GAME COMPARES TO UCF QB MCKENZIE MILTON:

“I think we’re two different styles of quarterback. He’s a great quarterback in his way, but I am too.”


ON USF:

"They have nice quarterbacks there and they develop them. I like that. They do a good job of teaching and having the quarterbacks throw deep balls down the field.”


ON KENTUCKY:

“I really don’t know too much yet, but I’m very interested. I want to go up there very soon.”


ON SCHOOLS THAT WATCHED HIM THROW THIS SPRING AND MIGHT OFFER:

“South Carolina came out and watched me. They want me to come up there and visit. I’m going to try to make it up there for sure.”


{{ article.author_name }}