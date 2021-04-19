Ramsey impressed with USF's direction
DORAL, Fla.- Offensive lineman Trent Ramsey made the long drive from Tarpon Springs to Miami to compete in the only Rivals Camp Series event in Florida in 2021. The talented East Lake HS offensive ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news