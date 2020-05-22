He doesn’t spend lots of time on social media, in fact the last time he Tweeted a pic or a video clip someone made of him during a game was in February...2018. He does not do many interviews and has not attended an Elite Camp or a Team Camp at a school that is recruiting him.

BI: You are supposed to be in the middle of your senior travel season but because of the pandemic, things remain shut down. What have you been doing to stay active?

BullsInsider.com caught up with the 6-foot-5, 220-pound wing who was primed to use the Under Armour Association to boost his recruiting stock this spring and summer.

Shorter: I recently bought a bike so I’ve just been riding every day. Coach Kenny (Gillion, head coach at West Oaks Academy) he’s been on top of me every day to make sure I work out at least two times a day, get my reps in, my push-ups and everything. So, he’s been on top of me and I’ve been staying active.

BI: Before we began the interview you texted me that Saint Louis, Florida, USF and Iowa State were staying consistent with you. Florida offered you two years ago and you visited them unofficially. What did you think about that trip?

Shorter: It was great. They showed me a lot of love. I liked the campus. It was really nice. They are family oriented and I liked that.

BI: USF was among the first to offer you. Have you been on their campus too? What are your thoughts about that program?

Shorter: My school didn’t get up there [for team camp]. We were supposed to but something happened and we didn’t make it. I know they are very family oriented, but I don’t know much about their program yet.

BI: How about Iowa State? They are very active in recruiting Florida high school prospects. What are your feelings for them?

Shorter: I think they’re a pretty good school. I like the way their guards play. I watched a couple of their games and they let their guards rock out.

BI: How about the Oklahoma State?

Shorter: Oklahoma State is probably the heaviest on me right now. They text me, send hand written letters. They’re showing a lot of love.

BI: Saint Louis is making a run at things with you so what are your feelings about them and what do you know about the program?

Shorter: They also let their guards play. I didn’t know they had such a big fan base but their fans hit me on social media a lot.

BI: Have you taken any unofficial visits other than Florida?

Shorter: I've been to Tennessee Tech and UNLV.

BI: It was recently reported that you are transferring to West Oaks Academy. Talk about how you feel that will benefit you on and off the court.

Shorter: Coach Kenny is a teacher so he’ll be on top of me academically. I feel like he’ll help me grow as a man. He and I are close, it will be like a father/son thing. He’s told me ‘I trust you. I believe in you.’ He knows what I can do and I know how he coaches.