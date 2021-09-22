Q&A with 4-star forward Dylan James

Dylan James might have made his debut with four-stars at No. 112 in the class of 2023 Rivals150 last month but he was already on the radar of college recruiters.

The 6-foot-8, 195 pounder with a wingspan that he estimates at “7-foot or 7-foot-1” had 15 scholarship offers before the start of his junior year at Winter Haven (FL) High School.

BullsInsider.com reached out to James, who South Florida offered in July, to get an update on his recruitment.