BullsInsider: AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said Monday the league remains hopeful that the football season will be played as scheduled but admits there have been behind-the-scenes discussions of “worst case” scenarios that include everything from an abbreviated schedule to cancellation of the entire season. If there is a season how much time would you need to get your team ready to play?

JS: Number one, we would want to do whatever we can to be able to play. And that's kind of what we're working off right now, is the mindset that we are going to get back to play. But obviously none of us know right now. In my mind, I would think, four to six weeks would be kind of the minimum amount of time that it would take to get everybody back, to make sure everybody's in the right type of shape from a health perspective and, you know, be able to practice and get in position, go play.

BullsInsider: In your situation, you’re taking over a program. How much of a setback has it been not getting a full spring to install your offense and defense and how do you adjust?

JS: There's no doubt that there's been a huge challenge. I think it's a challenge for everybody to begin with and then especially for a new program or with new coaching staff like us. I have a new offense, defense and special teams to install. Obviously, the ideal scenario is we would be out there right now having practice as we speak. But, you know, I think for us it's, you know, trying to look at the situation and find the best way to continue to teach our offense and defense and installation and to use this time as wisely as we can. It doesn't do us much good to, you know, just think about the time that we're missing or be disappointed. For us, it's always about what's next and what's in front of us right now. I've been really pleased with the way that our staff has been able to use the technology at our disposal to install the offense and defense. We’re actually having position meetings today as we speak, going through some of the install and our guys have really bought into it and done a good job so far.

BullsInsider: Is there any way to really monitor players on the strength or conditioning side when they're away from campus for this extended period of time?

JS: Right now we're not allowed to require our student athletes to workout, we're not allowed to require them to report back about their workouts. So what we're doing is obviously emphasizing the importance of them keeping up with workouts and emphasize why we need to be doing this. And, you know, the long term effects. Whenever we get back, whatever time it is, a month, two months, whenever that time is, it's going to be very telling to keep up with their workouts and who did not. Really, the biggest things, you don't want the guys to lose the gains that they made in January and February. So what we did specifically is our strength coach Trumain Carroll created an Instagram account where he goes on and posts videos each night for the recommended workout for the next day. So, the guys can wake up and get on the Instagram account to watch Coach Tru go through the workout and talk about the workout. That changes each day Monday through Friday. We can just kind of encourage them during our position meetings and meetings throughout the week. But technically, by the rule, we're not allowed to require or have heavy oversight in that area right now.