Pro Football Focus Grades and Snaps from the SCSt game
Once again we look at the Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts from South Florida's football game. This time is was a blowout win over South Carolina State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news