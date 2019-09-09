Pro Football Focus Grades and Snaps from the GT game
South Florida fans wanted to pull their hair out during the Georgia Tech game on Saturday as the Bulls squandered multiple chances to win the game. The PFF grades and snaps show a good game on defe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news