Prince Oduro transfers from South Florida after one season

TAMPA, Fla. (June 4, 2021) – Prince Oduro is leaving the South Florida men’s basketball program and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

VerbalCommits.com was first to report this development.

A redshirt junior last season, Oduro is a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Oduro appeared in 17 of the Bulls’ 22 games averaging 2.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 9.8 minutes per game. He scored a season-high eight points and added five rebounds in a loss at Wichita State and had six points and four rebounds against Temple in the opening round of the AAC Tournament. Oduro started the first two games of the season scoring six points to go along with three rebounds in a victory over Florida College in his USF debut (Nov. 25).

Once Alexis Yetna returned to the starting lineup Oduro’s production, as well as his playing time, fell off precipitously. At one point the Toronto, Ontario, Canada native had six consecutive appearances with less than nine minutes of playing time. Oduro received more playing time after Yetna’s season ending injury against Temple on Feb. 24.

Oduro began his collegiate career in the 2017-18 season at Siena where he started in 27 of 31 games averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game and was an All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Rookie Team selection.