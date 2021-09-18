Preview: FAMU Rattlers vs. USF Bulls

The University of South Florida Bulls welcome the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Rattlers to town for a football matchup on Saturday. The 0-2 Bulls are hoping to turn things around against the 1—1 Rattlers. USF leads the all-time series, 3-0.

USF Offense

The quarterback situation at USF remains unsettled going into week three. The season starter, Cade Fortin, seems to be the likely candidate to get the nod against FAMU, but he will likely have the same short leash he has had against the Gators and NC State. Fortin has a higher completion percentage (50%) than true freshman, Timmy McClain (47.8%), but McClain leads in passing yards (209-132). Both quarterbacks have thrown two interceptions and no touchdowns. McClain also offers a bit more mobility, running for 27 yards in two games.

Darrian Felix continues to lead at running back in both yards (61) and carries (21). Jaren Mangham is getting substantial carries, as well, with 55 yards and the only two rushing touchdowns scored by the team this year. Brian Battie and Kelley Joiner will also have a role to play against FAMU.

At receiver, Xavier Weaver has been the biggest gainer, catching passes for 149 yards, with an average of 35.25 yards per catch. For perspective, Weaver leads the nation in yards per catch, outgaining second place by more than a yard (33 YPC). The number two receiver on the team for the Bulls is tight end, Mitchell Brinkman, who has 49 receiving yards on three catches. Omarion Dollison and Bryce Miller out of the slot should be other receivers to watch on Saturday.

FAMU Defense

The Rattler defense is led by linebacker, Derrick Mayweather, with ten tackles. Safety, Antwan Collier had five tackles and a breakup in week one. FAMU has a team total of five sacks for a loss of 33 yards. They also have two interceptions. Defensive end, Deonte Williams, leads the team with two sacks.

In two games, the Rattlers have allowed just seven points per game.

FAMU Offense

FAMU also has questions at quarterback. Rasean McKay was the starter in week one, passing for 217 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. True freshman quarterback, Junior Muratovic got the start in game two, in hopes that he’d have more success with the offense. He has passed for 167 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Based on Muratovic’s struggles, McKay is the likely starter on Saturday.

Receiver, Chad Hunter, edges out Xavier Smith with 90 rushing yards to Smith’s 89. Smith also has a receiving touchdown. Jah’Marae Sheread leads the team with 12 catches, but ranks third in total yards (67).

The top ball carrier for the Rattlers is Bishop Bonnet, who leads the team with 143 yards and a touchdown. De’Andre Francis and Terrell Jennings also will likely get carries against the Bulls.

USF Defense

On defense, the Bulls seem to be improving, but have plenty of room to grow. They come into this game dead last in total defense (130th) and rushing defense (130th). They’re a little better against the pass (105th), but that’s likely due to their opponents’ success running the ball. The Bulls have struggled especially with power backs over 200 pounds, but should have an easier time with Bonnet’s 175 pound frame. Each of USF’s opponents this season completed 17 passes, for a total of five passing touchdowns.

Middle linebacker, Andrew Mims, appears to be doing most of the work on defense, leading the team with 21 tackles, tying him for #25 in the nation. Fellow linebackers, Antonio Grier and Dwayne Boyles round out the top three with 15 and 14 tackles, respectively. Grier has one of just two sacks on the unit. Three different Bulls have one interception apiece.

Expectations

The Bulls should be able to notch their first win of the year. That said, FAMU will not be an easy win for this rebuilding USF program. The game will likely be closer than most fans are comfortable with. Depth favors the Bulls in this matchup, and look for them to pull away late. Do not expect the quarterback questions to be settled this weekend, unless McClain comes in and runs away with the game.

Summary

USF is favored for the first time this season, expected to win by at least 22 points, but the over / under is 50, so this game will likely be closer than it should otherwise be. Kickoff is 7 PM Eastern, with coverage available on ESPN+.