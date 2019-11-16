This will be the 17th matchup between the programs, with Cincinnati holding a 9-7 lead in the series. In their last game in Cincinnati, the Bearcats bested the Bulls 35-23. Prior to that, USF had won three games-in-a-row.

The University of South Florida Bulls host the #17 University of Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium. The Bulls still have hopes of turning their 4-5 (2-3) record into bowl eligibility while the Bearcats are riding high on their top 25 ranking and their 8-1 (5-0) record.



USF Offense

USF’s offensive success is indicated by their season record. They have been terribly inconsistent in most aspects of the game, ranking 106th in total offense, averaging 346 yards per game. Their troubles vary, but many have their roots in poor protection from the offensive line, which has allowed USF quarterbacks to be sacked 38 times, the fourth worst total in the country. Those sacks have contributed to injuries which prematurely ended the season for Blake Barnett, and have forced freshman quarterback, Jordan McCloud, to play early and injured.

McCloud is passing for just over 111 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also poses a run threat and is currently second on the team in rushing yards with 237 with four touchdowns. Jordan Cronkrite is the team leader in rushing with 608 yards and four scores. The Bulls rank 111th in passing offense (179 ypg) and 63rd in rushing offense (167 ypg).

Playing a role in the low passing numbers has been the receiving corps contribution. It is telling that two of the three top receivers are tight ends, and the other is a walk-on. Mitchell Wilcox is the leader at receiver with 309 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver, Bryce Miller, is in the two spot with 205 and four scores, followed by tight end, Jacob Mathis, with 195 yards and two trips to the end zone. Randal St. Felix in fourth place is the highest performing scholarship receiver with 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Averaging just 24 points per game, the Bulls offense ranks 100th in the country in scoring offense. In their last game against Temple, they managed just seven points.

Cincinnati Defense

The Bearcats rank 45th in total defense (363 ypg) and 30th in scoring defense (21 ppg). They are tied for 7th in interceptions (13) and tied with the Bulls for 3rd in total gained turnovers (21).

The biggest contributor to those turnover numbers has been Ja’von Hicks, who has picked off opposing quarterbacks four times this season, the seventh best individual total in the nation. Hicks is also 6th on the team in total tackles with 32. Fellow defensive back, Darrick Forrest, leads the team in total tackles with 73.

The sacks leader for the team is defensive lineman, Michael Pitts.

Cincinnati is 39th against stopping the run (136 ypg) and 67th against the pass (227 ypg). Their defense ranks 8th, nationally in passes defended per game (5.67).

Cincinnati Offense

The Bearcats are not a powerhouse offense, ranking 95th in total offense (204 ypg), yet they are efficient, ranking 44th in scoring offense (33 ppg).

Mobile sophomore quarterback, Desmond Ridder, leads the offense with 1,696 passing yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. As is the case with the Bulls, Ridder is the number two rusher, with 417 rushing yards and one touchdown. The rushing leader is running back, Michael Warren. Warren has 699 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

On the receiving end of all those passing yards has been receiver, Alec Pierce, and tight end, Joseiah Deguara, who had 441 yards with two touchdowns and 414 yards with seven touchdowns, respectively.

USF Defense

Like their offense, the Bulls defense is unpredictable. They rank 53rd in total defense (379 ypg) and 62nd in scoring defense (27 ppg). The defense has done well in takeaways, tied with the Bearcats with 21, and tackles for loss (81), ranking them 8th nationally in that category.

Linebackers, Dwayne Boyles and Kirk Livingstone have been the top contributors in tackles for loss, with 10.5 and 9, respectively. Linebacker, Patrick Macon, who leads the team in total tackles with 67, comes in third for tackles for loss with eight.

The Bulls rank 100th at stopping the run (194 ypg) and 111th against the pass (179 ypg).

Expectations

This will probably be a game of field position early on. Both teams will have similarities on offense that will not catch the other off guard. Later in the game, talent depth will play a bigger factor, and the Bearcats probably have the edge there. Expect them to take control of the game sometime in the middle of the third quarter.

Summary

Given the disparity in records, the Bulls are surprisingly just two touchdown underdogs, although ESPN’s Football Power Index computers give the Bearcats a better than 81% chance to win. Kickoff is set for 7 PM EST, with coverage available on CBS Sports Network.



