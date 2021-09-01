Predicting South Florida's statistical leaders

The Bulls are just one day away from opening their season against NC State, and this article will attempt to predict the leaders for various statistical categories come season’s end. Here are predictions for who will lead the Bulls in rushing yards, receiving yards, receptions, tackles, sacks and interceptions this season. Leading Rusher

Nov 27, 2020; Tampa, Florida; South Florida Bulls running back Brian Battie (21) runs the ball against the UCF Knights at Raymond James Stadium. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bulls will in all likelihood have a committee in the backfield this season, making the decision for this section a tough one. From sophomore Brian Battie, to juniors Jaren Mangham and Kelley Joiner, to senior Darrian Felix, all four will likely see prominent roles. With that said, Battie is the pick. Although he may not receive the most carries or score the most touchdowns in the red zone, Battie’s big-play ability can buoy him to the top of this statistical category. In 2020, he averaged a whopping 7.2 YPC, making the most of his chances. Leader in Receiving Yards

Nov 14, 2020; Houston, Texas; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Xavier Weaver (84) makes a reception as Houston Cougars safety Deontay Anderson (2) defends at TDECU Stadium. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Similar to running back, the wide receiver position is one that will likely see production from a number of different players. For junior receiver Xavier Weaver, however, he could be someone who separates himself from the pack. The 6-foot-1-inch pass-catcher hauled in 10 catches for 136 yards last season, but showed out in the spring game in March with three receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard connection from sophomore quarterback Cade Fortin on the first play from scrimmage. The choice between Weaver and seniors Latrell Williams and Bryce Miller was tough, but Weaver may be poised for a breakout junior season. Leader in Receptions

Nov 16, 2019; Tampa, FL; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Bryce Miller (19) is chased by Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Arquon Bush (9) at Raymond James Stadium. (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

Out of the three predictions thus far, this was the easiest choice to make. Senior receiver Bryce Miller has established himself as a steady presence in the slot since stepping onto the field for the Bulls and led the team in 2020 in catches with 33. There’s little reason to believe he can’t pace the team once again this season. Miller has been consistently reliable since becoming the main slot option for USF, racking up 54 receptions for 559 yards and seven touchdowns in the 21 collegiate games he’s appeared in. While sophomore Omarion Dollison and freshman Jimmy Horn Jr. could take some production away from him, Miller is still a safe bet to pencil in as the leading pass catcher. Leading Tackler

Oct 10, 2020; Tampa, Florida; South Florida Bulls linebacker Antonio Grier (5) celebrates after a tackle in a game against East Carolina at Raymond James Stadium. (Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports)

Senior linebacker Antonio Grier has emerged as one of the better players on USF’s defense, and his production in the tackling department is evidence of his success. He led the Bulls in tackles last year by a large margin with 59, the second-best on the team coming in at 44. Heading into his senior season, Grier could post even better numbers, as USF is scheduled to play 12 games in 2021, rather than the nine played in 2020 (Grier appeared in eight). Leader in Sacks

Oct 5, 2019; East Hartford, CT; South Florida Bulls linebacker Dwayne Boyles (11) sacks Connecticut Huskies quarterback Mike Beaudry (12) at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Although he didn’t log a single sack last season, senior linebacker Dwayne Boyles could be primed for a big year. He missed three games due to COVID-19 protocols last season, but still managed to lead the team in quarterback hurries with two, tied with sophomore linebacker Demaurez Bellamy. Getting to the quarterback was seemingly difficult for USF last season, only logging seven sacks compared to the 30 they allowed. If Boyles, or anyone for that matter, can step up and elevate their game in that department, it’ll potentially do big things for the defense. Leader in Interceptions

Nov 7, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee; South Florida Bulls defensive back Daquan Evans (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after intercepting a pass against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.