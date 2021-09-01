Predicting South Florida's statistical leaders
The Bulls are just one day away from opening their season against NC State, and this article will attempt to predict the leaders for various statistical categories come season’s end. Here are predictions for who will lead the Bulls in rushing yards, receiving yards, receptions, tackles, sacks and interceptions this season.
Leading Rusher
The Bulls will in all likelihood have a committee in the backfield this season, making the decision for this section a tough one. From sophomore Brian Battie, to juniors Jaren Mangham and Kelley Joiner, to senior Darrian Felix, all four will likely see prominent roles.
With that said, Battie is the pick. Although he may not receive the most carries or score the most touchdowns in the red zone, Battie’s big-play ability can buoy him to the top of this statistical category. In 2020, he averaged a whopping 7.2 YPC, making the most of his chances.
Leader in Receiving Yards
Similar to running back, the wide receiver position is one that will likely see production from a number of different players. For junior receiver Xavier Weaver, however, he could be someone who separates himself from the pack.
The 6-foot-1-inch pass-catcher hauled in 10 catches for 136 yards last season, but showed out in the spring game in March with three receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard connection from sophomore quarterback Cade Fortin on the first play from scrimmage. The choice between Weaver and seniors Latrell Williams and Bryce Miller was tough, but Weaver may be poised for a breakout junior season.
Leader in Receptions
Out of the three predictions thus far, this was the easiest choice to make. Senior receiver Bryce Miller has established himself as a steady presence in the slot since stepping onto the field for the Bulls and led the team in 2020 in catches with 33. There’s little reason to believe he can’t pace the team once again this season.
Miller has been consistently reliable since becoming the main slot option for USF, racking up 54 receptions for 559 yards and seven touchdowns in the 21 collegiate games he’s appeared in. While sophomore Omarion Dollison and freshman Jimmy Horn Jr. could take some production away from him, Miller is still a safe bet to pencil in as the leading pass catcher.
Leading Tackler
Senior linebacker Antonio Grier has emerged as one of the better players on USF’s defense, and his production in the tackling department is evidence of his success. He led the Bulls in tackles last year by a large margin with 59, the second-best on the team coming in at 44.
Heading into his senior season, Grier could post even better numbers, as USF is scheduled to play 12 games in 2021, rather than the nine played in 2020 (Grier appeared in eight).
Leader in Sacks
Although he didn’t log a single sack last season, senior linebacker Dwayne Boyles could be primed for a big year. He missed three games due to COVID-19 protocols last season, but still managed to lead the team in quarterback hurries with two, tied with sophomore linebacker Demaurez Bellamy.
Getting to the quarterback was seemingly difficult for USF last season, only logging seven sacks compared to the 30 they allowed. If Boyles, or anyone for that matter, can step up and elevate their game in that department, it’ll potentially do big things for the defense.
Leader in Interceptions
Going with the player who led the team in interceptions last year feels like an easy way out, but that’s exactly the pick here. Junior defensive back Daquan Evans secured three picks in 2020, coming in back-to-back-to-back games. He also seemed to have a knack for making a play with the ball in his hands after hauling in the interception, logging returns of 56, 51 and 31 yards.
The influx of talent and high level of turnover in the secondary makes the pick here tricky. Transfers like redshirt sophomore TJ Robinson who came over from Rutgers or sophomore Matthew Hill who is joining USF from Auburn could emerge as big-time players. There are also returning defensive backs like junior Mekhi LaPointe who could get his hands on the ball at least a couple of times throughout the season.