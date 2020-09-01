RunningtheBulls - Powell commits to USF

Powell commits to USF
South Florida picked up a big commitment at a key spot for the 2021 class on Tuesday morning with the announcement from Vernon HS standout K'Wan Powell that he was headed to Tampa. Powell has been considered a Bulls lean for a while and Bulls Insider expected a decision soon, but the timing was a bit of a surprise after Powell teased a later decision.
@CoachGT02 @riviere_b @kenleybyrd @FlywitdaJplane @USFFootball @P5White pic.twitter.com/j0C1UfDJS4— k’wan powell (@kwanpowell1) September 1, 2020