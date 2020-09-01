 RunningtheBulls - Powell commits to USF
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-01 09:59:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Powell commits to USF

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

South Florida picked up a big commitment at a key spot for the 2021 class on Tuesday morning with the announcement from Vernon HS standout K'Wan Powell that he was headed to Tampa. Powell has been considered a Bulls lean for a while and Bulls Insider expected a decision soon, but the timing was a bit of a surprise after Powell teased a later decision.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}