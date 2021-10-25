Positives and negatives from South Florida’s win over Temple

Not only did the Bulls (2-5, 1-2 AAC) show up, they showed out, stockpiling 421 rushing yards, a new program record, as well as trouncing the Owls 34-14. With a short week and a game against East Carolina coming up Thursday, the momentum USF grabbed Saturday was huge. Here are three positives and three negatives from the Bulls’ big win over Temple.

TAMPA, Fla., (OCT. 25, 2021) -- Following a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Tulsa just seven days prior, it was left to be seen how the South Florida football team would come out and respond in a game they were favored in against Temple.

The elephant in the room and the most obvious positive coming out of Saturday’s victory was what USF was able to do on the ground in record-setting fashion.

Beyond the gaudy numbers, however, was the fact that the Bulls were able to have a high level of success no matter who was in the backfield. From juniors Jaren Mangham and Kelley Joiner Jr., to sophomore Brian Battie and others, it didn’t seem to matter who was taking the handoff, the yards were there for the taking.

An offensive line that features a number of veteran players and team captains, it was nice to see the group stand out and allow their running backs opportunities for success.

Bad — Big Play Allowed

Any negative pointed out in USF’s loss to the Owls is going to come off as nitpicky because of the massive success they had, but a 70-yard bomb just before half is never a pleasant sight.

In a game that the Bulls controlled from essentially start to finish, those types of mistakes can be covered up. Against East Carolina and the other teams on the back-end of USF’s schedule, however, the Bulls can’t afford those hiccups.

Good — The Defense

From stopping the run to forcing turnovers, USF’s defense played a stingy brand of football Saturday.

The Bulls came into the game fifth-worst in the nation in rush yards allowed per game, but did a great job limiting the Owls in that department, only allowing 48 yards on 14 attempts. In fairness, Temple didn’t have many opportunities due to USF’s dominance in time of possession, but that’s what complimentary football is all about.

USF also forced two interceptions. A clutch toe-tapping snag in the end zone by senior defensive back Mekhi LaPointe to keep Temple off the board being the first, and a grab by senior linebacker Antonio Grier being the second. Grier now has an interception in two consecutive games.

Bad — Special Teams Mishap

Although it was flipped into a positive because of the hustle of junior tight end Chris Carter, the Bulls botched a snap on a field goal attempt on their first drive of the game.

Similar to the blown coverage that led to a 70-yard touchdown, these mistakes must be weeded out, as they directly cause USF to miss out on points.

Good — Spencer Shrader