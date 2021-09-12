Positives and negatives from South Florida's loss to No. 13 Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (Sept. 12, 2021) -- After a demoralizing 45-0 loss to NC State to open the season Sept. 2, the expectations were low for USF heading into Week 2 against the No. 13 Florida Gators. To the team’s credit, however, even when face-to-face with a 35-3 halftime deficit, there appeared to be no quit in them, even outsourcing UF 17-7 in the second half. Here are three things the Bulls should look to build on as the season progresses, and three things they must address.



The Good — Xavier Weaver’s Big Play Ability In Week 1 against NC State, junior receiver Xavier Weaver put his athleticism on display for USF fans to see after going up and getting a pair of deep balls worth 29 and 44 yards apiece. This week was much of the same. The 6-foot-1-inch Orlando native hauled in two more passes, this time for 44 and 24 yards a pop, against the Gators. His 44-yard gain came via a seam pass from freshman quarterback Timmy McClain that he was able to get his fingers on and bring in before the defensive back could make a play. In addition to his work as a receiver, however, he also made an explosive play in the return game this week, bringing a punt back 55 yards to the UF 27-yard line to eventually set up a 2-yard touchdown scamper from junior Jaren Mangham. The Bad — Pass Rush

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) had plenty of time to find receivers against the South Florida Bulls pass rush at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

For the second week in a row, the Bulls struggled to put pressure on the opposing quarterback. It seemed there were a number of times where redshirt junior Emory Jones and redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson were able to sit back in the pocket and scan the field for far too long, eventually allowing someone downfield to break free. This was evidenced by the one sack (from graduate student defensive tackle Blake Green) USF was able to log all day. If the Bulls can’t figure out how to put pressure on their foe’s signal-callers, it could cause trouble for a defense already dealing with injuries in the secondary. The Good — Jaren Mangham

South Florida Bulls running back Jaren Mangham (0) run with the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

When redshirt sophomore running back Leonard Parker went down with an ACL injury in the offseason, the Bulls had to lean heavily on Colorado transfer and junior Jaren Mangham to handle much of the workload as the big back on the team. With the responsibility bestowed upon him, Mangham has since stepped up and provided USF with some quality play in the snaps he’s received. Over the course of the first two weeks, he has rushed for 56 yards on 13 attempts, good for 4.3 yards per carry. Mangham was also able to find paydirt twice against the Gators, a pair of scampers for one and two yards, respectively. The Bad — Run Defense

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) ran for a game high 115 yards and a touchdown against USF at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY)

The Gators had a field day on the ground Saturday, collecting over 350 rushing yards as a team and averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Richardson specifically collected 115 yards himself with his feet, including an 80-yard touchdown sprint. This marks the second week in a row the Bulls have allowed at least one rusher to gain over 100 yards against them. Now, heading into Week 3 against Florida A&M, they have a chance to dump that trend and establish a baseline of success moving forward. The Good — Improved Quarterback Play

South Florida Bulls quarterback Timmy McClain (9) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Although coach Jeff Scott hasn’t named a starter for week three yet, both sophomore Cade Fortin and freshman Timmy McClain looked improved in their second appearances of the season. Fortin was a technician on one specific drive early in the game, leading the Bulls 75 yards down the field for an eventual field goal. He finished 12-of-18 for 91 yards and an interception. As for McClain, the freshman protected the ball, a welcomed sight after two red zone interceptions last week, and led a touchdown scoring drive. By game’s end, McClain was 4-of-10 for 83 yards, with an additional 11 yards on the ground. Scott said he would look at the film before deciding on a starter, and would like to have one ironed out by the time conference play opens up against SMU on Oct. 2. The Bad — Lack of Execution