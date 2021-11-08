Positives and negatives from South Florida's loss to Houston

Houston had seven drives that ended with a touchdown, and not a single one lasted longer than three minutes. Additionally, the Cougars ran five or fewer plays on six of those drives, with the lone exception coming on their second offensive series of the game, where they ran seven plays. Here are a few positives and negatives that came out of the defeat for USF.

The South Florida football team led Houston 28-26 at halftime Saturday, but ultimately wasn’t able to get the job done against the Cougars, running out of gas and simply being unable to keep up with the high-powered Houston offense.

The biggest positive coming out of Saturday’s loss was the play of sophomore running back Brian Battie. The Sarasota native logged three first-half touchdowns — two via a pair of kickoffs he returned to the house — and showed off his big-time play ability.

Since his arrival to USF, Battie has consistently made the most of his opportunities with the ball in his hands. He averages 6.2 yards per carry this season and has recently begun making noise as a kick returner.

He now owns the program record for most kickoff return touchdowns in a single season, and in a career, with three.

Bad — Defense

Scoring 42 points against a Houston team that ranked in the top-20 in multiple defensive stats heading into the game, including first in the nation in sacks, typically would’ve meant success for USF.

But a poor showing on defense for the Bulls, specifically allowing 646 total offensive yards, erased USF’s chances at an upset.

Junior quarterback Clayton Tune finished 21-of-26 for 385 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Complimenting him was a run game that finished with 261 yards and four touchdowns at 6.7 yards per carry.

Good — Andrew Stokes

After some great performances to begin the year, freshman punter Andrew Stokes logged another impressive game Saturday.

The Australian native was called to punt five times and averaged 44.2 yards per boot. Of his five punts, four pinned the Cougars inside the 20 and one traveled for over 50 yards.

Bad — Second-half Performance

The Bulls have led Tulsa, Temple, ECU and now Houston at halftime this season, but only have one win to show for it in such games.

Coach Jeff Scott spoke about what he thinks the main issue is, citing his team’s lack of defensive depth, and he may have a point. Scott and his staff have attempted to bring in their own guys on defense over his nearly two-year term as coach, but it's about 50/50 in terms of players that were recruited as part of the last regime, and now the current one.

The hope is that Scott and Co. will be able to fill out the roster with another offseason on the horizon, but until then, the Bulls must figure out a way to win games where they are in the driver’s seat.

Good — Timmy McClain