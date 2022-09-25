The Skill Factory (GA) 2023 point guard Myles Che has added six programs to his offer list since the Recruiting Period began Sept. 9 and Division I coaches could make in-person, off-campus recruiting contact at a prospect’s high school. Wednesday, South Florida officially jumped on board with Che (pronounced: CHAY).



The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Anaheim, CA, flew under the radar largely because he did not play in many travel team events this year, last year me missed the travel team season due to a back injury, in 2020 there was a global pandemic and a lengthy dead period that prevented college coaches from attending what few travel team events that did manage to happen. Che caught the attention of several college recruiters by his performance with The Skill Factory Post Grad team at the NBA Academy. USF assistant coach Larry Dixon was at The Skill Factory last week and Jason Slay watched Che this week. Once head coach Brian Gregory watched some game video of Che and had a few phone conversations with him he extended the offer. “They explained to me that they need a point guard,” Che said of the Bulls coaches. “They really liked the way I play. There's a good opportunity. Coach Gregory was talking about where the state of the program is right now and what they need. I'm really grateful for the offer.”



Despite the Bulls just jumping into the mix with Che, he was familiar with Gregory and USF basketball. He told us what has stood out to him about USF. “I think the biggest thing is just the program itself,” said Che. The head coach has a lot of experience, he’s coached 30 NBA players. They play in a great conference, play high level competition and they’ve got high level facilities.” As his recruitment blossoms, a few schools are making Che feel like a priority. “I would definitely say South Florida, Indiana State and Drexel,” he said. “There are some that are still coming to watch me play but those are the ones that are really heavily recruiting me. As well as Holy Cross and Vermont. Mississippi State has been talking to me. They should be coming back soon to watch a game. I’m still in contact and they contact my coaches, so we’ll just have to see what’s gonna happen.” Che has yet to take any official visits and the only unofficial visit he’s taken was to UC San Diego last year. Still, Che says that he doesn’t feel pressured to take visits…yet. “Right now, I don’t have any official visits scheduled,” Che said. “I’m really just thinking about waiting, maybe a couple more weeks, and see what happens and see what schools are recruiting me the hardest after that and where I’ll fit in and take it from there.”

