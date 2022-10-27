“I think I got a really good feel about the coaching staff and the program,” Che told BullsInsider.com. “Obviously, the environment and the school is good. So, I had a really good time. I got a real good evaluation of everything.”

Che’s visit was a tad bit different than most official visits. Instead of a weekend trip, Che visited USF Mon-Wed. Still, he was able to see the campus on a typical school day, tour the facilities, watch practice and spend time with the players. A Southern California native, Che said that Tampa kind of reminded him of his home.

“A little bit,” Che said. “I think the weather and the the environment, stuff like that, reminded me a little bit of LA. A little bit of that, like, downtown kind of scenery. It was nice.”

Since Che’s parents didn’t accompany him on the visit he not only had the entire staff’s undivided attention but Che was able to really focus on the team.

“I got to spend like a lot of time with all of them [the staff],” Che said. “So, that was good. I think Coach Dixon recruited me at first, but Coach [Jason] Slay, all the coaches, they came to watch me practice as well. It was good feeling that not just one coach likes you or just one coach is recruiting you, but the whole coaching staff is all in. And, like, they all enjoy you. And they all want you part of the program. That's when I feel like it's something special. Because now it's like all the coaches are gonna invest in you because they all want you in the program.

“I think they got a good team this year. They got a lot of high level guys, that can compete at a high level and I think they can win a lot of games this year. They have a great coaching staff, they have great relationships with their players.

“I think Coach Gregory and Coach [Larry] Dixon and their whole coaching staff and everybody who's been recruiting me, they do a great job of giving kids opportunities. So, that's what I really noticed. And I also noticed that, obviously, they do have a want and a need at my position since their point guard is leaving. So, I feel like it's a great opportunity for me, if I do go there, to come in and make an impact right away.”

USF was the third program Che has visited. He previously took official visits to Indiana State (Oct. 16-18) and Drexel (Oct. 20-22). NCAA rules allow Che to take two more visits but he told us that he does not have any more visits planned at this time.

“I think, really, just giving myself this week to think about everything,” Che said. “I think, obviously, those three spots are real good spots for me, just because the opportunities and stuff like that it'll give me. So, I think, looking at that and then making a decision from there. But obviously, if I do need to take a couple more visits, we can make that happen as well. So, I'm just taking, like, maybe in the next couple of days is soak it all in.

Gregory has had plenty of involvement in the recruitment of Che. Whether it has been having him on campus for a visit, or making the trip to Georgia to see Che practice with The Skill Factory Post Grad team, or calling and texting him, plenty of time has been spent establishing a relationship.

It has barely been a month since the Bulls offered Che, but the USF staff left a lasting impression on his visit and made it clear how important he is to the program.



