Out of state QB throws for USF and lands an offer
Rolesville (NC) quarterback Byrum Brown made the trip down to Tampa and he spent Wednesday with the South Florida coaching staff including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charlie Weis Jr. and head coach Jeff Scott. Brown spoke with Bulls Insider about the visit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news