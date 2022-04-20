OL Black plans to visit USF soon
FORT LAUDERDALE- Bolles School (Fla.) offensive line target Brendan Black continues to visit schools, but one place he has not been to yet is the University of South Florida one of the schools that...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news