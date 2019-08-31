No. 16: In-state OL Evan Webster
The holiday weekend is off to a good start for the Bulls' staff, after a rocky start to the season on Friday night.
Hardee Senior's Evan Webster made the decision on Saturday to commit to the Bulls, choosing them over other offers from UCF, Iowa State, and others.
He also held an early offer from the Seminoles of Florida State.
He becomes the 16th commitment for the 2020 class, which is now ranked No. 53 nationally.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON THE TIMING OF THE DECISION: "It was a couple of weeks back I really started to lean toward USF, my family was all for it as well.
The coaches sounded very excited when I talked to them over the phone."
WHAT SET USF APART:"The way they recruited me, it felt genuine. They didn't try to sell me on buildings and big names. They gave us that family feeling.
BEST RELATIONSHIPS: "Coach Burke and coach Darveau were the two recruiting me the most."
FUTURE VISIT PLANS: "I'm not sure right now if I have shut my recruitment down. I'm really happy with my decision, and I want to get back to campus at some point this season.
🤘🏿🐃@WebsterTeneka @Coach2Bless @Coachsmothers16 @Coach_BKemp @CoachStrong_USF @USFFootball pic.twitter.com/dTiUGL1RzJ— Evan Webster (@BIG_EVDOIT) August 31, 2019