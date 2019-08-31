The holiday weekend is off to a good start for the Bulls' staff, after a rocky start to the season on Friday night.

Hardee Senior's Evan Webster made the decision on Saturday to commit to the Bulls, choosing them over other offers from UCF, Iowa State, and others.

He also held an early offer from the Seminoles of Florida State.

He becomes the 16th commitment for the 2020 class, which is now ranked No. 53 nationally.