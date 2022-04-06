NJCAA Player of the Year to visit South Florida this weekend
John A. Logan C.C. guard, and NJCAA Player of the Year, Sean East II narrowed his list of Division I schools to six on Friday and South Florida made the cut. Joining the Bulls were BYU, Clemson, Kentucky, Missouri and Oregon.
East, who played two seasons of NCAA Division I basketball (one each at UMass and Bradley), averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists this season for Logan. East recorded three double-doubles and scored 20-plus points in 13 games and scored 30-plus points in six games this season. During John A. Logan's lone game at the National tournament, East scored a season-high 43 points.
East's successful season also earned him NJCAA First Team All-America recognition.
BullsInsider.com reached out to East ahead of his April 8-10 official visit to USF to get his pre-visit thoughts. However, when we caught up to East, he about to board a flight to Philadelphia, PA to visit his sister.
So we spoke with the high scoring guard’s father, Sean East I, to learn more about his son’s recruitment.
BI: Who all will be coming with Sean to Tampa?
It will be his mom, myself and him.
