Newest Guard Offer Already Thinking About Visiting USF
The South Florida basketball staff wants to add another guard in the Class of 2020 and Caleb Murphy, from Norcross (GA) High School, has quickly taken a spot on the Bulls’ radar.After a strong show...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news