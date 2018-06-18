The first member of the South Florida 2018 recruiting class was Calhoun County (Edison, Ga.) High School forward Rashun Williams who began his official visit to USF on September 1, 2017 and made his verbal pledge less than 48 hours after his visit ended. Williams began developing a relationship with Bulls head coach Brian Gregory , and former assistant coach Chad Dollar , two years ago when they were at Georgia Tech.

Has your size changed at all? If yes, what is your current height and weight?

6-foot-7, 205 pounds

When do you plan on reporting to Florida and do you know who will you be living with?

I think its June 25. I do not (know who he’ll be living with).

Since the end of your high school season what have you been working on to improve?

I’ve been working on my handle a lot. Trying to get thru small spaces in a small amount of time.

How would you describe your playing style?

Probably like a versatile three. I can play pretty much any position from the two through the four efficiently. I’ve got a nice shot, I’ve been working on my shot a lot too. I’ve got a nice jumper. So I’d say a slasher. A slashing three.

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

I haven’t seen the schedule yet so I don’t know who all we play, but I would like to play a lot of the Blue-Bloods. I would like to play Kentucky because Keldon [Johnson] went there this year. I think me and Keldon are almost the same player. He’s just a lot more aggressive than me right now and I would like to see how I stack up against him.

What does your typical workout routine entail?

Me and coach get in the gym and stretch for about ten minutes. Then we’ll probably do around 15-20 minutes of ball handling and then 20 more minutes of ball still handling then pulling up and getting up shots. Like dribbling into a shot or dribble pull up, stuff like that. Then after that still more dribbling then getting to the rim. Finding different ways to finish whether it’s floaters, dunking different types of layups, things of that nature. The last 20 minutes probably would be getting up threes, a lot of shots in general.

What's your favorite food?

Bacon Cheeseburger all day.

What is your favorite movie?

Ah that’s a hard one. I’m a big Spider-Man fan at heart from long, long ago but I’m not sure right now. I’m going to leave it at Spider-Man right now.

What is your favorite TV show?

I don’t watch too much TV these days man. Nothing good is ever on. The show Impractical Jokers, you ever see that show? That show is pretty funny, I’ll go with that one.

What's the one song you're getting amped up to before a game?

Twenty Minutes by Lil Uzi Vert. If I’m listening to that the other team is in for a bad night.