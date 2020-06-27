RunningtheBulls - Nealy stuns Miami, others, picks USF

Nealy stuns Miami, others, picks USF
First year head coach Jeff Scott landed one of his biggest pledges thus far on Saturday afternoon.
Gulliver Prep (Fla.) DB Gabe Nealy announced his intentions on Twitter, choosing the Bulls over Miami, NC State, and several others.
Nealy, a former Michigan State commitment, fills what could be the final DB spot in the 2021 class.
For the majority of the cycle, Nealy and fellow Fla. native DB Aubrey Burks were both at the top of the board.
Earlier this week, Burks made the decision to commit to Indiana. Now, Nealy has found his home in Tampa with USF.
The Bulls class now stands at No. 62 nationally, good for fourth in the AAC.