After two seasons, however, the NCAA announced it is streaming its evaluation tool for selecting NCAA Tournament teams. The five components of the NCAA Evaluation Tool will be trimmed to two for next season. The remaining factors include the Team Value Index (TVI), a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, and an adjusted net efficiency rating — net points per 100 possessions — is adjusted for a couple difference factors: location of game and opponent strength.

Starting with the 2018-19 college basketball season the NCAA used a new measurement, the NET rankings (NCAA Evaluation Tool), designed to help rank teams ahead of selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament.

🚨 NET CHANGES 🚨 The NCAA D1 MBB Committee is increasing the accuracy of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) by reducing the five-component metric to just two.

The NET will no longer include winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage or scoring margin.

In addition, the overall and non-conference strength of schedule has been modernized to reflect a truer measure for how hard it is to defeat opponents.

“When we adopted the NET in 2018, we had reviewed several seasons worth of data and we insisted that we would continue to evaluate the metric,” Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, said in a press release. “We’ve been very satisfied with its performance thus far, but it became evident after two seasons of use that this change would be an improvement. While we will continue to monitor the metric, I don’t anticipate any additional adjustments for several years. We believe this change will result in more precision throughout the season and will be easier for our membership and the public to understand.”