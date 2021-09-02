NC State shuts out USF 45-0 in 2021 opener

RALEIGH, NC- Year two of the Jeff Scott-era at South Florida did not get off to a great start as the Bulls got shutout by NC State 45-0 on Thursday night in Carter-Finley Stadium on regional TV. The game was closer then the score might indicate, but close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades and for coach Scott, the performance on the field was well below his expectations. “I’m just really disappointed obviously we did not play our best or anywhere close to how we are capable of,” Scott said after the game. “All the things we talked about all preseason and all Fall Camp, unfortunately, showed up tonight. We had some key penalties several times when we had some stops and we had them in third and long and just gave them first downs for undisciplined crucial penalties. Then we had turnovers in the red zone and just never really felt like we could get in a rhythm. You can’t make those types of mistakes against a good team and my message to the team is that is 100-percent unacceptable.” The Bulls had six penalties for 70 yards compared to just 3 for 25 for the Wolfpack. Several came at key moments. The defense also gave up 293 yards rushing on 40 carries and four rushing touchdowns. Zonovan Knight led all rushers with 163 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown while his running mate Ricky Person Jr. had 105 yards on 16 carries with two rushing touchdowns and another reception for a touchdown out of the backfield.

Ricky Person Jr. scored three times to help NC State blowout the Bulls (Rob Kinan/USAToday)

Scott said his defense was overworked and got overwhelmed by a good Wolfpack offense over the course of the game. “I think they got off the field a few times early and that was part of the reason we had to make a change (at quarterback) because it wasn’t fair to the defense when we were going three and out and three and out. Unfortunately we have some guys that are out and that started to show a little bit later and we couldn’t put together any drives on offense and just kept putting the defense out there. When you do that against a team like NC State eventually they will breakthrough,” Scott said. After a strong preseason and fall camp, Scott expected more out of the gate. “The big takeaway is when you don't play well against a very good team it gets ugly. That's exactly what happened tonight. They got a really good team, I just wanted to see how we matched up if we played our best. We played well short of our best and that's what I'm disappointed more than anything.” Tight end Mitchell Brinkman came to USF when coach Scott got hired and he said the 1-9 start has been tough for everyone in the program. “I would say it's just frustrating because I see all the work that this team put in, in the offseason and, you know, everything that they've done to be successful. I hurt for my team, and for my teammates, because I know, especially the coaching staff,” Brinkman said. “I know, all the time and effort we've put in, and, tonight, we just didn't play to our standard and it's so frustrating because we spent the last nine months trying to become a better team, doing all the right things that it takes on and off the field and it's frustrating to come up short. It's gonna suck watching film, but it's something that we have to do to learn from it and get better as a team.”

Fortin struggled in the first half (Rob Kinan/USAToday)