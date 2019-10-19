Football Recruiting | Join us | Refer a friend | YouTube | Twitter



ANNAPOLIS--



The University of South Florida Bulls lose big to the Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy, 35-3. The Midshipmen took a big lead early in the game and cruised to an easy victory over the 3-4 Bulls.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

Early in the second quarter, the Bulls were punting after failing to convert a first down on the possession. USF punter, Trent Schneider punched the ball deep into Navy territory, where it was fielded at the 24 yard line and returned to the Navy 41 by Garrett Winn. Starting midfield, the Midshipmen needed just a couple of plays to enter USF territory. Nine plays into the drive, Navy quarterback, Malcom Perry, flipped the ball to slot back, C.J. Williams, who then passed the ball to O.J. Davis for the third Midshipmen touchdown of the game. Going down three scores on consecutive drives so early in the game seemed to take the wind from the USF sails, permanently.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Perry ran for 188 yards on 22 attempts and ran for touchdowns of 22 and 67 yards. He didn’t complete a single pass, but he didn’t need to in leading his team to a blowout win with ease.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Navy outrushed the Bulls, 434 yards to 150. It isn’t surprising that a team that runs a triple option offense puts up big numbers on the ground. But, they nearly tripled USF’s running total, and the Bulls only had 114 yards passing in the game.

WHAT A PLAY

After going three-and-out in their opening drive and having not gotten out of their own territory, Perry found a hole in the defense and exploited it for a 67 yard touchdown run.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Navy improves to 5-1 (3-1) on the season and they’re a pretty good football team. The Bulls, on the other hand, could have been beaten a lot worse than they were, today. They’re a team that lacks an identity, has an emergency at quarterback where one scholarship quarterback is out for the season and the other says he’s fine but performs like he did in this game. The end of the schedule for the Bulls doesn’t get easier. They’ll have a decent shot at a win next week against ECU, but after that, it isn’t looking good.