“It is going pretty good. I have six offers,” Tate said about his recruitment. “It is going kind of slow right now since the season is going on, but I hope that it will pick up again pretty soon.”

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The state of South Carolina has become known somewhat for producing talented prospects who fly under the radar later into the recruiting process. Myles Tate might be the next in line, as the 6-foot-1 junior is primed to break out this spring and the local SEC program has already jumped in with an offer.

Coastal Carolina, College of Charleston, Presbyterian, South Carolina, USF, and Wofford are the group that has offered, though the Gamecocks might have intrigued him the most.

“They have shown me a lot of love and I really like them,” he said. “I have been on a couple of visits and to a football game whenever they played Clemson.”

Tate talked more about the SEC program.

“They just want for me to get bigger and stronger and to keep working, so that whenever I get to the next level, I will be ready,” he said. “If I feel like I need to stay home, I will get with my family about staying home.”

Having taken unofficial visits to Pitt and WVU before the school year, Tate looks the part of potential high-major prospect. He brings size and length to the lead guard position, but it is his playmaking, defense and willingness to make his teammates better that really stand out.

South Carolina is a program that has been great at keeping the best talent in state, and it looks like the school to beat. But expect many others to jump into the mix for the tough-minded and high-energy guard.