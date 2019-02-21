Friday night one of Florida’s top basketball prospects in the 2021 class, Windermere High School point guard Trey Moss , showed why he is getting early attention from Division I colleges when he led Windermere to a victory by scoring 31 points – 24 in the second half – in the 8A-District 5 championship game.

To say Moss was locked in that game is an understatement. The sophomore, who is averaging 11 points, five assists, six rebounds and two turnovers per game, connected on 11-of-12 field goals and made all of his free throw attempts for a very efficient night. When asked about his performance, Moss was humble.

“Well, my teammates were just getting me the ball, getting me in rhythm, they got me going. They got me in my spots,” Moss said before talking about his mindset during the second half of the game. “I was just trying to be more aggressive, trying to get to the rim, looking to attack and trying not to be passive.”

Holding offers from USF, Florida Atlantic, Massachusetts, and Florida Gulf Coast, Moss is also receiving interest from Iowa State, UCF and Drake.

Of those schools Moss has made several unofficial visits to USF to watch the team practice in October, plus to attend games against The Citadel, Houston, Memphis and Temple.

“I really like it,” Moss said of the atmosphere at USF games. “More fans are going to come as the years go on. The program is building and getting better and better each game. The players really want it, the Coach (Brian Gregory) is a great Coach. I know he’ll draw in fans and publicity and get everyone coming. I know it.”

Moss has visited USF so frequently you could almost say that he has been on the ground floor watching the current basketball season develop. After the Temple game, Moss and his parents were invited up to the basketball offices and spent some time with Coach Gregory.

“We were just talking about how the game went,” Moss said. “It was a tough loss. We talked about the AAU season, my high school season. How we’re going to match up against different teams. Just a bunch of basketball.”

It is early in the recruiting process for Moss, per NCAA rules college coaches cannot call/text/FaceTime etc., members of the 2021 class until midnight June 15, but the unofficial visits to USF have left a strong impression.

“I really like USF,” he said. “I really like it a lot there. They treat my family well, it’s just really good overall. Everything is nice about it.”

The 2019 travel team season begins in just a few weeks and Moss knows what he wants college coaches to notice about him when they watch him play.

“That I’m a winner,” he said. “I don’t do that losing. Whatever I do I want to be the best and be the greatest in. I’ll do whatever it takes, whether I need to score, whether I need to dish the ball, whether I need to rebound, I’ll do whatever it takes.”