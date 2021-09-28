Monday Morning Quarterback: BYU Week

The Brigham Young University Cougars held on to defeat the University of South Florida Bulls on Saturday, 35-27. Leading up to the game, the Friday Five offered the keys to victory for the team. Those keys were given with the realistic belief the Bulls could upset #15 BYU if they could accomplish a handful of things. Here’s a look at how they did.

1. Get on the board first. BYU scored on their first three drives of the game. The Bulls punted, fumbled snap on fourth down, and settled for a field goal in the second quarter. This isn’t where the game was lost, but it sure dug a big hole for USF to come out of and it definitely impacted the way BYU played and called plays for the rest of the game. Grade: F

2. Prevent penalties. USF didn’t have a terrible game with regard to penalties, but it is an area where BYU held a big advantage. The Bulls were penalized five times for 45 yards, but the Cougars were never whistled. The little things add up, and some of those penalties helped end drives early or extend drives for their opponent. Grade: C

3. Keep them out of the red zone. BYU went 4-5 for red zone scoring in the game. The Bulls were 4-4. USF special teams blocked the BYU field goal attempt in the fourth quarter, marking the first red zone appearance the Cougars were denied a score this season (14-15). Grade: C

4. Protect the football. The Bulls lost the turnover battle, but it was just the one fumble on fourth down. No interceptions were thrown in the game. Grade: B

5. Establish the run. They were able to establish a balanced attack, with 186 yards through the air and 181 yards on the ground. More offense would have been better, but close to 200 yards rushing for USF is a good game. Grade: A

Overall grade: C

A loss is a loss, but this loss showed something that USF has been lacking for a while. They had fight, a lot of fight, and they weren’t quitting. From the grace and composure under fire that was quarterback, Timmy McClain, to the high energy vocal leadership of Jaren Mangham, to the fantastic protection of the offensive line, it is clear this is team has grown and continues to do so, each week. For many teams, they already know who they are. This Bulls team has yet to peak, this season, which should give fans something to look forward to, going forward.



