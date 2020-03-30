Oak Ridge (Orlando, Fla.) junior wing Michael James, one of USF’s top targets in the 2021 class, was having a terrific season but on March 6 he got a big scare – and it wasn’t the Coronavirus.

March 6 was the date of the FHSAA class 7A semifinals and Oak Ridge played Miramar. During the game James, the No. 74 ranked prospect in the Rivals150 and the No. 16 ranked small forward in the nation, went down with what looked like a serious knee injury.

All kinds of thoughts went through James’ head while waiting for the radiology report of his MRI.