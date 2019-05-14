Miami wideout has USF connections
Miami receiver Gerand Turner has been keeping tabs on his new offers, but of the in-state schools South Florida has been very active on the Miami South wideout. Turner talks about his recruitment a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news