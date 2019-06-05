Mack took an official visit to Tampa during Labor Day Weekend, then tripped to conference foe East Carolina the following weekend before choosing USF and shutting his recruitment down. Mack also held offers from Arkansas, DePaul, Mississippi, Murray State, Hofstra and others.

Brian “B.J.” Mack II , a one-time Virginia Tech verbal commit, reopened his recruitment in December 2017 and nine months later became the first member of South Florida’s 2019 recruiting class when he verbally committed on September 11.

Has your size changed at all? If yes, what is your current height and weight?

I’m am 6-foot-8, 255.

When do you plan on reporting to USF and do you know who will you be living with?

June 17th and I do not know who I’ll be living with.

Since the end of your high school season what have you been working on to improve?

Showing everyone that I can change my body. That’s one of the biggest criticisms of me. For my game it’s just been working on being able to be an all-around player so I can help out the team in any way I possibly can.

How would you describe your playing style?

My playing style is pretty simple. I’m a guy that tries to get everything done. If someone is scoring more than me I try to hit that guy (get him the ball) instead of trying to force shots. I’m the type of teammate that wants everybody to shine no matter what.

What does your typical workout routine entail?

First I go and stretch. After that I put up post shots, then work on my post game. Then it’s make ten shots from each spot on the floor for midrange. Then step out and hit threes, ten makes from each spot, then I do pick and roll, pick and pop. Then I do game-like situations.

What player or team are you most looking forward to going up against?

Memphis because I know a lot of the kids on Memphis and that’s a conference game so that’s going to mean a lot. It’s going to be a lot of fun going against those guys that I know.

What's your favorite food?

Chicken dinners.

What is your favorite movie?

My favorite movie would be “Friday.”

What is your favorite TV show?

The Boondocks.

(editors note: The Boondocks is often referred to as "The Truth". Four seasons aired between Nov. 2005 and June 2014. There are rumors that a fifth season is coming.)

