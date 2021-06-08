McClain excited by USF's offer
Apopka (Fla.) quarterback Andrew McClain could follow in the footsteps of his older brother Timmy who is a freshman on the Bulls staff after South Florida offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charlie Weis Jr. offered him following the Bulls camp last weekend. McClain was thrilled with the offer and followed it up with strong performances at camps at Florida State and Georgia Tech
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news