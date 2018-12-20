TAMPA -



The Marshall Thundering Herd handily defeated the USF Bulls in the 2018 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl by a score of 38-20. Marshall had the ball in the red zone in the final minutes of the game with the potential to score again, but chose to take a knee to run out the clock.

IT WAS OVER WHEN

After finishing the first quarter with a 21-7 deficit, the Bulls put together a couple of scores to get within 11, 31-20 during the third quarter. On Marshall’s first drive of the fourth quarter, Keion Davis ran for a 16 yard touchdown with 6:24 remaining in the game. Any hope of a comeback was quelled quickly by the Thundering Herd offense.

THE STAR OF THE GAME

Keion Davis finished with 94 rushing yards and Brendon Knox finished with 93. Davis edges Knox with two touchdowns to just one.

STATISCALLY SPEAKING

The Thundering Herd ran all over the Bulls, outgaining them on the ground 282-92. The running game is supposed to be a strength for USF, but the Marshall defense shut it down while the USF offense could barely slow down Marshall’s rushing attack.

WHAT A PLAY

The best play of the game came courtesy of the losers. With less than three minutes remaining in the first quarter, USF wide receiver, Tyre McCants, lined up in the wildcat formation. McCants took the snap and passed the ball to an open Randall St. Felix, who proceeded to run 38 yards for the first USF touchdown of the game.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The Thundering Herd have now won eight bowl games in a row and are 13-3 all-time. They finish the 2018 season with a 9-4 record.

The Bulls have lost six in-a-row after beginning the season 7-0, a historic slide. They will look to build on the experience that freshman players received, this season, and hope to rebound in 2019.