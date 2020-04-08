News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 14:25:35 -0500') }}

Mamudi hears a ton from the Bulls

Kelly Quinlan • RunningtheBulls
Publisher

One of the more interesting in-state defensive linemen in the 2021 class is Desmond Mamudi from Steinbrenner HS in Lutz. A top wrestler and football player, Mamudi has caught the eye of new USF defensive line coach Da'Quan Bowers and the Bulls are making him a priority target for Jeff Scott's first full recruiting class.

Mamudi during the state wrestling finals in Hillsborough
