BullsInsider - Lloyd hits the transfer portal

Frederick Lloyd one of the few players left on the USF roster from the Willie Taggart era of recruiting entered the transfer portal on Monday after disappearing from the USF official roster ahead of last Saturday's spring game. Lloyd was recruited by Taggart's staff, signed with Charlie Strong, and played for both Strong and Jeff Scott's sparingly as a receiver and tight end.

This spring he made the move back to outside receiver from tight end to find more playing time. Lloyd got to work directly with coach Scott who was coaching the receivers this spring and it looks like that did not go the way Lloyd wanted so he will hit the market as a grad transfer.

As a junior last year, he played in just two games with six snaps at tight end. He played in six games as a sophomore logging 50 snaps in 2019 and in four games and 21 snaps in 2018 as a redshirt freshman. He played in one game as a true freshman in 2017. He was only targeted three times as a receiver and had no catches.