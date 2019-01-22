The South Florida men's basketball program aims to end a three-game losing streak tonight in Yuengling Center when it hosts Wichita State at 8 p.m.

USF (12-6, 2-4 AAC) lost just its second home game last Saturday when it fell to Houston 69-60 in front of 5,563. It was the largest home crowd of the season to watch the Bulls.

Wichita State (8-9, 1-4 AAC) has lost five of its last six games after losing 66-55 at home to Cincinnati on Saturday. The Shockers have yet to win on the road this season.