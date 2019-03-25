Live Game Chat: USF vs. Utah Valley
TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida (20-13) hosts Utah Valley (25-9) in the first round of the Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) tonight at 7 p.m. in Yuengling Center. USF is one victory away from recording the second-most single-season wins in school history with 21.
The Bulls and Wolverines are meeting for the first time, but USF is 1-0 against current members of the Western Athletic Conference.
UVU is in the quarterfinals of the CBI for a third straight year after knocking off CSUN on Tuesday.
Here is our USF-Utah Valley game preview.
To join our premium discussion with other Bulls fans click HERE.
Not a subscriber? To get the best in USF basketball and football coverage, plus recruiting, subscribe now by clicking HERE.