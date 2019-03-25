TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida (20-13) hosts Utah Valley (25-9) in the first round of the Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) tonight at 7 p.m. in Yuengling Center. USF is one victory away from recording the second-most single-season wins in school history with 21.

The Bulls and Wolverines are meeting for the first time, but USF is 1-0 against current members of the Western Athletic Conference.

UVU is in the quarterfinals of the CBI for a third straight year after knocking off CSUN on Tuesday.