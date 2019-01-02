TAMPA, Fla. Jan. 2, 2019 – South Florida’s men’s basketball program opens American Athletic Conference play tonight at 8:30 p.m. when it hosts Connecticut in Yuengling Center. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Winners of six straight, USF (10-2) is looking to achieve its first seven-game winning streak since the 2007-08 season and 11-wins for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

