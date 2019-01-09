TAMPA, Fla. JAN. 8, 2019 – South Florida, winners of six consecutive home games, returns to Yuengling Center tonight to take on Tulane in an American Athletic Conference matchup.

USF (11-3, 1-1) has not lost at home since November 24, 2018 and, with a victory, the Bulls would own the program’s longest home winning streak since the 2011-12 team won seven in a row.

Tulane (4-10, 0-2) has lost four games in a row and has not won since December 17 when the Green Wave defeated Texas Southern.

