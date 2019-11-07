News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 18:25:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Live Game Chat: USF vs. Temple

Russ Wood • RunningtheBulls
@RussHoops
Senior Writer

After a 3-1 October, and coming off its second bye-week of the season the USF Bulls football team (4-4; 2-2 American) plays the first game in a three-game home stand tonight at 8 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium against the Temple Owls (5-3; 2-2 American).

This is USF's first Thursday night game since a 27-20 win at Tulsa in the 2017 season. The Bulls, who are 4-1 coming off a bye under head coach Charlie Strong, will not leave the state of Florida this month.

RELATED: Expected visitors for USF-Temple

RTB TV: Jordan McCloud

RTB TV: Brian Jean-Mary Temple Week

RTB TV: Kerwin Bell Temple Week

To join the discussion with other Bulls fans click HERE.

Not a subscriber? To get the best in USF basketball and football coverage, plus recruiting, subscribe now by clicking HERE.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}