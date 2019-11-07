After a 3-1 October, and coming off its second bye-week of the season the USF Bulls football team (4-4; 2-2 American) plays the first game in a three-game home stand tonight at 8 p.m. in Raymond James Stadium against the Temple Owls (5-3; 2-2 American).

This is USF's first Thursday night game since a 27-20 win at Tulsa in the 2017 season. The Bulls, who are 4-1 coming off a bye under head coach Charlie Strong, will not leave the state of Florida this month.