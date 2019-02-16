South Florida aims to bounce back from Wednesday's loss in Orlando when it hosts Temple today in the Yuengling Center at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and support Autism Awareness.

The Coaches Powering Forward for Autism initiative was created in 2014 by USF assistant coach Tom Herrion and Towson head coach Pat Skerry. The duo founded the project to help raise awareness about autism, which affects an estimated 1 in 59 children in the United States today.

Inspired by their sons, both diagnosed with autism, Herrion and Skerry made a simple request to fellow coaches – wear the Autism Speaks blue puzzle piece pin during the televised February weekend games.







