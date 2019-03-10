The South Florida men’s basketball team is set to close out regular season play as it hosts Southern Methodist today at 4 p.m. USF will honor three seniors before the game -- T.J. Lang, Ron Lubin and Nikola Scekic – then will try to get win No. 20 on the season.

USF (19-11, 8-9 AAC) enters the game off a win at Tulane on Wednesday, and has won its last two games against SMU.

SMU (13-16, 5-12 AAC) has lost nine of its last 10-games and has not won a road game since defeating Tulane on Jan. 4.