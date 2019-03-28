TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida (21-13) hosts Loyola Marymount (22-11) in the semifinals of the Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI) tonight at 7 p.m. in Yuengling Center. The winner will face DePaul in a best of three championship series.



Should they win tonight USF will host game No. 1 on Monday April 1.

USF is one victory away from tying the school record for the most single-season wins in school history with 22. The Bulls have won 11 more games than they did last year and are tied for the third-best win improvement in the NCAA.