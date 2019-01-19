The South Florida men's basketball program returns to American Athletic Conference action when it hosts Houston tonight at 8 p.m. in Yuengling Center.

A victory would give USF (12-5, 2-3 AAC) its first eight-game home winning streak since the 2000-01 season. The Bulls have not lost at home since falling to The Citadel on Nov. 24.

Houston ranked No. 17 in the USA TODAY Coaches' Poll and at No. 21 in the most recent Associated Press poll, enters today's game with a 17-1 record and 4-1 mark in conference play.