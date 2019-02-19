South Florida gets a break from American Athletic Conference play when it hosts Florida College today at 4 p.m. in Yuengling Center.

This non-conference game, against a NAIA program, replaces the previously scheduled December game at Charlotte which was canceled due to a winter storm.

USF (17-8, 7-6 AAC), has won five of its last seven games and is led by the 15.4 points per game of sophomore guard David Collins. Collins, who is averaging 19.8 points and shooting 53.7 percent over the last five games is unlikely to log his usual minutes today as we expect Bulls head coach Brian Gregory to substitute liberally





