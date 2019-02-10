The South Florida men’s basketball team puts its four-game win streak on the line as East Carolina visits for a Sunday showdown.

USF (16-6, 6-4 AAC) enters the game after a dramatic win at SMU when sophomore David Collins, who scored 23 points and hit a game-winning corner-three with 6.2 seconds left to give USF its first win in Dallas since 2009.

ECU (9-13, 2-8 AAC) has yet to win on the road this season and enters Sunday’s game having lost seven of its last eight games.

