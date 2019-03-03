South Florida starts its final road trip of the regular season today with a noon rematch at Connecticut. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network. USF defeated UCONN 76-68 on January 2 in Tampa, it was just the third time the Bulls have ever defeated the Huskies.

Both teams are trying to end losing streaks. UCONN has lost six straight while USF has lost four consecutive American Athletic Conference games.

